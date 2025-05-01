Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Rechytsa District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rechytsa District, Belarus

Rechytsa
27
31 property total found
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 91 m²
$34,200
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale a three-room apartment located on the street. Mira, 3 in the city of Rechi…
$30,500
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7/9
We offer for sale a one-room apartment of a small family type, located on Dostoevsky Street,…
$9,500
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 43 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in a blocked residential building on Valentina Street in Rech…
$15,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 78 m²
We offer a one -story brick building for sale or exchange, located along a green area in the…
$35,000
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer for sale a one-room apartment of a small family type, located on Dostoevsky Street,…
$10,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a one-storey residential house located on Dovator Street in Rechitsa. Low-…
$27,500
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 62 m²
$23,400
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale a three-room apartment located on Mira street, 3 in Rechitsa Rechitsky dis…
$31,500
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment located on Panova Street, 9 in the city of Rechits…
$22,000
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer for sale a one-room apartment located on the street. Soviet, 117 in the city of Rec…
$16,000
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a two -room apartment for sale, located on the street. Chapaeva, 72 In the city of …
$10,000
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment. The rooms are separate. Repairs were made in the bathroom,…
$19,000
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/9
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment located on the street. Snezhkova, 29 in the city o…
$26,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in a residential building on Sydko Street in Rechitsa, Gomel …
$26,500
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer for sale a single-storey residential house located on the street. Turchinsky in Rec…
$23,000
House in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 183 m²
Spacious cottage for sale in ST "Krinichny", Borshchevsky S / S, Rechitsky district Gom.obl …
$52,000
House in Milagrad, Belarus
House
Milagrad, Belarus
Area 82 m²
We offer a one -story residential building located on the street for sale. The embankment in…
$25,000
Apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
Apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 47 m²
We offer for sale 2/3 of a share in a residential wooden house on Karl Marx Street in Rechit…
$11,000
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale an apartment in a blocked residential building located on Chapayeva Street…
$7,500
House in Glybauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Glybauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
We offer for sale a garden house (dacha), located in ST "Geophysics" Glybovsky with / from R…
$5,500
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer for sale or exchange a three-room apartment located on the street. Energy, 3 in the…
$38,000
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer for sale a one-room apartment located on the street. Neftyanikov, 62A in the city o…
$18,000
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer for sale a three-room apartment located on Naumova street, 24 in Rechitsa Rechitsky…
$39,500
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer for sale a two-room apartment located on Dostoevsky Street, 27 in the city of Rechi…
$25,500
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 45 m²
We offer for sale a part of a one-storey brick residential building located on Sydko Street …
$20,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 117 m²
We offer for sale a one-storey brick residential house on Aurora Street in Rechitsa, Gomel r…
$80,000
Cottage in Belabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Belabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Agrostead - 50 km from Gomel, the direction of Rechitsa in the village of Girov. (near the v…
$99,900
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer for sale a one-room apartment located on the street. Karl Marx 23 in the town of Re…
$19,000
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer for sale or exchange a three-room apartment located on Rokossovsky street, 18 in th…
$26,000
