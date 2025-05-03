Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pruzhany District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pruzhany District, Belarus

Pruzhany
19
22 properties total found
House in Suhopal, Belarus
House
Suhopal, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A box of an apartment building in Pruzhansky district. 2024 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - …
$120,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Linova, Belarus
Apartment
Linova, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Pruzhansk district. 1993.P. 1st floor. Genera…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Scarcova, Belarus
House
Scarcova, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential house in Pruzhansky district. 1959 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 73.8 sq.m., General.…
$7,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
2-bedroom apartment, Pruzhany, Polesskaya str., 1992, 5 / 5 brick, 47.0 / 45.5 / 28.0 / 6.6,…
$21,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
2 bedroom apartment, g. Prussians, st. Lenin, 1983, 4 / 4 panel, 52.1 / 50.0 / 27.8 / 7.9, b…
$17,550
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/9
2-bedroom apartment, Pruzhany, Yubileynaya str., 1976, 2 / 9 panel, 51.5 / 49.3 / 29.4 / 7.4…
$26,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 9/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 9 / 10 block + brick, 50.2 / 50.2 / 38.…
$31,600
Leave a request
House in Pruzhany, Belarus
House
Pruzhany, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Excellent residential building with a terrace in PruzhanyWe offer to buy a wonderful one-sto…
$74,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 6 / 10 block + brick, 49.6 / 49.6 / 38.…
$37,200
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya str., 2021, 7 / 10 block+kirich, 50.4 / 50.4 / 38.5 /…
$32,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 7/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 7 / 10 block + brick, 74.0 / 74.0 / 46.…
$48,100
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Pruzhany, Urbanovicha St., 1970, 5 / 5 brick, 57.0 / 41.3 / 5.6, separate …
$19,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/10
3-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 5 / 10 block + brick, 87.9 / 87.9 / 62.…
$66,950
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Kobrinskaya Street, 5 / 5 brick, 41.8 / 40.9 / 22.4 / 5.9, combi…
$15,500
Leave a request
House in Pruzhany, Belarus
House
Pruzhany, Belarus
Area 164 m²
Spacious one-storey house is for sale, ideal for both comfortable living of a large family a…
$44,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 6 / 10 block + brick, 82.1 / 82.1 / 42.…
$61,600
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/10
3-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 7 / 10 block + brick, 87.9 / 87.9 / 61.…
$57,200
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 5 / 10 block + brick, 49.5 / 49.5 / 38.…
$37,200
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Pruzhany, Vashkevich St., 1980, 5/5 panel, 64.48 / 61.2 / 38.81 / 9.52, ba…
$25,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment, Pruzhany, Str. Construction, 1982, 3 / 3 brick, 54.6 / 54.6 / 37.6 / 5.6, …
$20,700
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 7 / 10 block + brick, 82.5 / 82.5 / 43.…
$53,700
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Pruzhany, Oktyabrskaya Street, 1971, 3 / 5 panel, 32.8 / 15.8 / 6.2, se…
$25,800
Leave a request

Property types in Pruzhany District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Pruzhany District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go