Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pruzhany District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pruzhany District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Suhopal, Belarus
House
Suhopal, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A box of an apartment building in Pruzhansky district. 2024 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - …
$120,000
Leave a request
House in Scarcova, Belarus
House
Scarcova, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential house in Pruzhansky district. 1959 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 73.8 sq.m., General.…
$7,900
Leave a request
House in Pruzhany, Belarus
House
Pruzhany, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Excellent residential building with a terrace in PruzhanyWe offer to buy a wonderful one-sto…
$74,000
Leave a request
House in Pruzhany, Belarus
House
Pruzhany, Belarus
Area 164 m²
Spacious one-storey house is for sale, ideal for both comfortable living of a large family a…
$44,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pruzhany District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go