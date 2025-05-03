Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pruzhany District, Belarus

Pruzhany
17
18 properties total found
Apartment in Linova, Belarus
Apartment
Linova, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Pruzhansk district. 1993.P. 1st floor. Genera…
$15,000
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
2-bedroom apartment, Pruzhany, Polesskaya str., 1992, 5 / 5 brick, 47.0 / 45.5 / 28.0 / 6.6,…
$21,500
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
2 bedroom apartment, g. Prussians, st. Lenin, 1983, 4 / 4 panel, 52.1 / 50.0 / 27.8 / 7.9, b…
$17,550
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/9
2-bedroom apartment, Pruzhany, Yubileynaya str., 1976, 2 / 9 panel, 51.5 / 49.3 / 29.4 / 7.4…
$26,500
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 9/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 9 / 10 block + brick, 50.2 / 50.2 / 38.…
$31,600
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 6 / 10 block + brick, 49.6 / 49.6 / 38.…
$37,200
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya str., 2021, 7 / 10 block+kirich, 50.4 / 50.4 / 38.5 /…
$32,800
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 7/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 7 / 10 block + brick, 74.0 / 74.0 / 46.…
$48,100
3 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Pruzhany, Urbanovicha St., 1970, 5 / 5 brick, 57.0 / 41.3 / 5.6, separate …
$19,900
3 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/10
3-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 5 / 10 block + brick, 87.9 / 87.9 / 62.…
$66,950
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Kobrinskaya Street, 5 / 5 brick, 41.8 / 40.9 / 22.4 / 5.9, combi…
$15,500
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 6 / 10 block + brick, 82.1 / 82.1 / 42.…
$61,600
3 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/10
3-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 7 / 10 block + brick, 87.9 / 87.9 / 61.…
$57,200
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 5 / 10 block + brick, 49.5 / 49.5 / 38.…
$37,200
3 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Pruzhany, Vashkevich St., 1980, 5/5 panel, 64.48 / 61.2 / 38.81 / 9.52, ba…
$25,000
3 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment, Pruzhany, Str. Construction, 1982, 3 / 3 brick, 54.6 / 54.6 / 37.6 / 5.6, …
$20,700
2 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/10
2-room apartment, Pruzhany, Zavodskaya Street, 2021, 7 / 10 block + brick, 82.5 / 82.5 / 43.…
$53,700
1 room apartment in Pruzhany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Pruzhany, Oktyabrskaya Street, 1971, 3 / 5 panel, 32.8 / 15.8 / 6.2, se…
$25,800
