Monthly rent of industrial premises in Brest Region, Belarus

8 properties total found
Manufacture 280 m² in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 280 m²
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Production and warehouse heated premises for rent in the village. Koverdyaki, Brest district…
Manufacture 494 m² in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 494 m²
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 494 m²
Production and storage premises (name - warehouse - workshop) for rent in the village of Kov…
Manufacture 287 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 287 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
Floor 1/4
Production premises (including sewing) for rent in the eastern part of the city of Brest wit…
Manufacture 397 m² in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 397 m²
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 397 m²
The base is rented in the Brest region (r - n. Telmi - 1). There are 2 buildings on the terr…
Manufacture 197 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 197 m²
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent production and warehouse premises located on the street of Lieutenant Ryab…
Manufacture 685 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 685 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 685 m²
Production and warehouse building for rent in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (R -H…
Manufacture 1 296 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 1 296 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 1 296 m²
Industrial and warehouse building with an administrative block in the industrial zone of the…
Manufacture 405 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 405 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 405 m²
Floor 1/1
Heated production and warehouse premises for rent in the industrial zone of the city of Bres…
