Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cottages
6
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale a residential house with a guest on a plot of 0.18 hectares 18 km from the Moscow R…
$470,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go