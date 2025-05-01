Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Patryskauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
6
House Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale 2-storey Dacha with Banka, 27 km from Minsk. ST "ANUSINO-2008", Minsk district, Mol…
$84,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Cozy cottage with bath in a picturesque place for sale - only 30 km from Moscow Ring Road 10…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
For sale dacha, Molodechenskoye direction, 22 km from MKAD, p. From D.Fox 2.5-3 km.Plot 6.26…
$16,350
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale a wonderful cottage on a flat plot (11.18 acres) with a spacious 2-storey house (68…
$12,990
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
On sale is a very warm house for year-round living with a bathhouse, a capital garage, a gaz…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Strong country house of timber, lined with brick, ceiling height 1 floor - 3 meters, basemen…
$49,900
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale in the gardening partnership "Rosinka". Located 28 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Mo…
$17,500
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
We offer the purchase of a dacha in a / t "Montage-82", located across the road from Ag. Pet…
$19,500
Leave a request
House in Patryski, Belarus
House
Patryski, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale in ag. Petrishki 27 km from MKAD Molodechnen direction. The paved road approa…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
I will sell a cottage in ST Express 91 m2 with a well and a septic tank 30 km from the Molod…
$25,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Cozy cottage 7 km from Zaslavl ❤️If not just a house is important for you, but a special pla…
$29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a garden house with a plot in the garden partnership SOYUZ, 19 km from MKAD and 2 k…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale a cozy garden house in CT "Freshberry"Are you looking for the perfect place to rela…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
The bright dacha is located on a plot of 9.6 acres (in private ownership) in the Mayak villa…
$21,500
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
We present to your attention an excellent option for a country holiday - a house with a spac…
$20,400
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 240 m²
House for sale in the village of Bright Way ;Walls: gas silicate block ;Metal roof ;20 km fr…
$61,500
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
House for sale in Bright Way Minsk district. 22 km from MKAD Molodechny direction, 300 meter…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Patryski, Belarus
House
Patryski, Belarus
Area 224 m²
A modern two-level house is being sold in a picturesque place with all central communication…
$250,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
For sale frame house in the ST "Sunrise-2012" . Lokatsia - Loshany , Minsk district , Molode…
$85,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
$9,800
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
"For sale a cozy cottage in the garden partnership "Forest-Vekshitsy" plot of 5 acres.On the…
$12,500
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "Strikh", located 2 km from the railway station Radoshkovichi, M…
$18,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go