  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Paparnanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
Offered for sale cottage in the village of Laporovichi - an elite village of Minsk district,…
$269,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 325 m²
A house with a plot in the prestigious garden partnership "Lake Coast" next to the forest an…
$159,000
House in Semkava, Belarus
House
Semkava, Belarus
Area 554 m²
We present to your attention a residential building in ag. Semkovo! Molodechno direction, 10…
$499,000
