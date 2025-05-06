Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus

23 properties total found
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A house for sale in the village of Laporovici. All communications are in the house. Water - …
$382,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
For sale luxury two-storey house, with a terrace, extension, canopy and two sheds, total S =…
$130,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Semushki", 10 km. from Minsk, Myadel direction. Description: Two-sto…
$22,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Excellent cottage with all amenities with a large plot in one of the beautiful places of the…
$31,900
Cottage in Semkava, Belarus
Cottage
Semkava, Belarus
Area 309 m²
For sale a modern cottage in three levels - 308.5 m2, 2021 p., Ag. Semkovo, Lugova StreetGro…
$265,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$300,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
The cottage is for sale in one of the best destinations from MKAD (Myadelskoe) 19 km from Mi…
$29,900
House in Paperna, Belarus
House
Paperna, Belarus
Area 277 m²
Sold 8 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Myadel direction, Minsk region, Minsk district, Paperny…
$98,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
In a picturesque place, a one-storey cinder concrete garden house with silicate brick is sol…
$38,500
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Unique offer!!!For sale is a house with a luxurious plot of 0.4279 hectares in a prestigious…
$160,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
The house is wooden, insulated and plastered, a new insulated roof from a soft roof. There's…
$59,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Selling 90% of readiness in ST "Bodrost-84" in Molodechny direction 9 km from the Moscow Rin…
$10,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
In 3 km from the Moscow Ring Road, a dacha for year-round living is sold,In the prestigious …
$42,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale in a picturesque place near Minsk. Convenient access road (asphalt to the partners…
$18,000
1 bedroom house in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is an exquisite country house, located just 9 kilometers from the city of Minsk, in…
$27,500
Cottage in Vishneuka, Belarus
Cottage
Vishneuka, Belarus
Area 433 m²
Beautiful cozy cottage near the Vyach reservoir.One of the most beautiful cottages in the ag…
$299,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
A dacha is sold 12 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Logoi direction in the Kupalinsky IC,…
$37,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
For sale is an exquisite country house, located just 9 kilometers from the city of Minsk, in…
$27,500
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale cottage 12 km from Minsk, s/k "Energetik-1", Papernyansky S/s, Minsk district. Bric…
$20,900
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 158 m²
In the cottage development of the agro-town Bolshevik sold a residential house with a summer…
$143,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Brick cottage 127.76 square meters near Minsk 15 km from Moscow Ring RoadThe ground floor is…
$24,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale a cozy cottage near Minsk. The house is brick 2 floors, with a total area of 60 squ…
$27,900
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️ House at the price of an apartment, just 5 minutes…
$99,900
