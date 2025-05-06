Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Paparnanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus

18
28 properties total found
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A house for sale in the village of Laporovici. All communications are in the house. Water - …
$382,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
Offered for sale cottage in the village of Laporovichi - an elite village of Minsk district,…
$269,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
For sale luxury two-storey house, with a terrace, extension, canopy and two sheds, total S =…
$130,000
4 room house in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Продается  дом, готовый к проживанию, в садоводческом товариществе Романовка (Мядельское нап…
$87,500
Townhouse in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale is an exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pond and …
$265,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Excellent cottage with all amenities with a large plot in one of the beautiful places of the…
$31,900
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Unique offer: a beautiful, reliable house with a well-groomed plot in a chic place, next to …
$80,000
Cottage in Semkava, Belarus
Cottage
Semkava, Belarus
Area 309 m²
For sale a modern cottage in three levels - 308.5 m2, 2021 p., Ag. Semkovo, Lugova StreetGro…
$265,000
Cottage in Cnianka, Belarus
Cottage
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 449 m²
D. Znyanka. Dzerzhinsky Street. 1km. From the Moscow Ring Road, which allows you to feel lik…
$299,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$300,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Cozy house with fireplace for year-round living in 3 km from Moscow. It's completely wooded …
$87,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
In a picturesque place, a one-storey cinder concrete garden house with silicate brick is sol…
$38,500
Cottage in Semkava, Belarus
Cottage
Semkava, Belarus
Area 586 m²
Your dream cottage is only 7 km from Minsk! ❤️ Exclusive offer: luxury cottage with guest ho…
$299,000
1 bedroom house in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is an exquisite country house, located just 9 kilometers from the city of Minsk, in…
$27,500
Cottage in Vishneuka, Belarus
Cottage
Vishneuka, Belarus
Area 433 m²
Beautiful cozy cottage near the Vyach reservoir.One of the most beautiful cottages in the ag…
$299,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
A dacha is sold 12 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Logoi direction in the Kupalinsky IC,…
$37,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Sale of a garden house with a land plot in ST, Apple. The house is built of logs and sheathe…
$34,800
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Cozy cottage near Minsk ❤️ Cozy cottage for sale in the garden partnership "Zazensky Spring"…
$44,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
For sale is an exquisite country house, located just 9 kilometers from the city of Minsk, in…
$27,500
House in Semkava, Belarus
House
Semkava, Belarus
Area 205 m²
For sale a plot with a modern house near the Minsk Sea S/T Field 2! - 15 minutes to Minsk, 7…
$125,000
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 158 m²
In the cottage development of the agro-town Bolshevik sold a residential house with a summer…
$143,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Brick cottage 127.76 square meters near Minsk 15 km from Moscow Ring RoadThe ground floor is…
$24,000
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 129 m²
Cottage with production facilities and residential floor ❤️Your business starts from the rig…
$179,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 236 m²
House in ST Mara-2010, Minsk district, Papernyansky S/S, just 10 km from the capital, in the…
$54,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale is an exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pond and …
$265,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
We offer to your attention a flat and well-kept plot of 6.06 acres just 8.5 km from the Mosc…
$13,900
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️ House at the price of an apartment, just 5 minutes…
$99,900
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 242 m²
To your attention is a house with a plot. A spacious plot of 10 acres on which are already l…
$119,900
