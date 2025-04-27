Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Orsha District
  Residential
  House
  Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Orsha District, Belarus

Orsha
73
Babinicki selski Savet
9
Krapivenski selski Savet
7
Zabalacki selski Savet
3
23 properties total found
House in Piscalauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Piscalauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
The contract number with the agency is 576 from 2023-12-12
$19,800
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 89 m²
We offer to buy a warm one-storey house with an area of 89 square meters. m. for year-round …
$63,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale on M.Sholokhov street (Zadneprovie district), total area of 80.6 m2, resident…
$50,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale is a spacious, cozy 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Village" with all the furnitu…
$140,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
$138,000
Leave a request
House in Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale garden house built in 1985 in ST Rushek. The total area of 65m2, a plot of 12 acres…
$6,500
Leave a request
House in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale neat day in the village of Swistelki at the address: street. Suburban. The house is…
$15,891
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale a two-bedroom apartment, in a blocked, residential building on the 2nd School Lane.…
$13,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Elite cottage for sale at the address: Lenin Street 2021.p. The house is fully prepared for …
$465,382
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a cozy house with an extension and two separate entrances at the address: Lepelskay…
$42,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 123 m²
House for sale (NZKS) at the address: D.Shistelki, Vyaskovaya str. The house is large, with …
$58,000
Leave a request
House in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
$2,200
Leave a request
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a cozy house at the address G.P. 30 years old BSSR street. House built in 1948 (rec…
$40,000
Leave a request
House in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Agency number 393 of 2023-08-04
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 43 m²
House for sale in GP. Dig down the street. Trostinsky, a picturesque well-groomed place, a h…
$25,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 121 m²
For sale house built in 1938, the first 1st Proletarian. The total area of 120.6 m2, residen…
$43,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 132 m²
For sale is a large, brick house at the address: 2nd February Per., Mr. Zamostier. The total…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 199 m²
For sale is a spacious 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Selo" at the address: Larinovskaya …
$160,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
$99,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Larynaŭka, Belarus
House
Larynaŭka, Belarus
Area 89 m²
House for sale at Orsha district, agro-town Larinivka, Pervomaiskaya str. (6 km from Orsha),…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
$4,000
Leave a request

