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  2. Belarus
  3. Oltusski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Garage

Residential properties with garage for sale in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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houses
7
2 properties total found
in Oltus, Belarus
Oltus, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Lot 9081. Part of the house. oltushCall for more detailed informationOur customers do not pa…
$12,500
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House in Zburaz, Belarus
House
Zburaz, Belarus
Area 156 m²
It is possible to purchase on credit!A cozy house for year-round living, with all amenities.…
$58,900
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Properties features in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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