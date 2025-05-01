Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navahrudak District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Navahrudak District, Belarus

Navahrudak
9
7 properties total found
House in Lubcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lubcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale residential house Golyn, 122 (Novogrudok district, Lyubchansky S/s) Total area of 6…
$39,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale part of a residential building at the address Novogrudok, Per.Sechko, 6. Total area…
$48,500
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 85 m²
A residential building on the street is sold. Lenin, 60, Novogrudok. The total area is 85.1 …
$42,000
House in Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House of D. Popkovichi, Lugovaya St., D.9 (Novogrudok district). Total area of 64.2 sq.m., r…
$26,500
House in Scorsauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scorsauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale residential in the village of Gnesici, 17, (Novogrudok district), total area of 46.…
$18,800
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 87 m²
d. Novogrudok, 2 per Turgenev, 6. The total area of 86.7 sq.m., residential -60.09, kitchen …
$28,000
House in Brolnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Brolnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale a residential house in the village of Molnichi (Novogrudok district), a total area …
$6,800
