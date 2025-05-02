Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Leave a request
Apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
For sale part of an apartment building, on the first coastline of Lake Naroch with its pier …
$135,000
Leave a request
