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Residential properties with garage for sale in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

apartments
9
houses
20
5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Narach, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
$23,000
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4 bedroom house in Narach, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a house in the picturesque agro-town of Naroch!Th…
$74,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$23,000
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
For sale part of an apartment building, on the first coastline of Lake Naroch with its pier …
$135,000
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5 bedroom house in Narach, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
A great opportunity to become the owner of a house in the picturesque agro-town of Naroch! W…
$50,000
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Properties features in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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