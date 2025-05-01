Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Myadzel District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

Naracki selski Savet
22
Madzelski selski Savet
4
Miadziel
4
Svatkauski selski Savet
4
8 properties total found
House in Miadziel, Belarus
House
Miadziel, Belarus
Area 60 m²
House for sale near Lake Myastro in Myadel!The house is logged, lined with brick! Four rooms…
$34,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Harmonious and multifunctional house near the tourist complex House for sale in a unique co…
$121,900
House in Svatkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svatkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
$10,000
4 bedroom house in Narach, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a house in a picturesque agricultural town of Nar…
$79,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Narach, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
House in Svatki, Belarus
House
Svatki, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Sale of a cozy house for year-round living Ag. Swatki. In a picturesque corner of the Myade…
$28,000
Cottage in Miadziel, Belarus
Cottage
Miadziel, Belarus
Area 223 m²
Buy a cottage among the lakes! Consider the sale for a subsidy and family capital! ❤️Monumen…
$78,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
I will sell the estate in a picturesque place of the Myadel district! The village of Strugol…
$51,000
