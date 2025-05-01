Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Myadzel District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 309 m²
For sale on the shore of Lake Naroch (the first coastline) in the resort village of Naroch c…
$310,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Paradise by two lakes: your new home surrounded by nature ❤️ Excellent house with all amenit…
$34,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Zanarac, Belarus
Cottage
Zanarac, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Modern cozy smart home away from the bustle of the city in ag. Narrative.Smart home system: …
$100,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Miadziel, Belarus
Cottage
Miadziel, Belarus
Area 246 m²
Excellent cottage in Myadel with a picturesque view of Lake Myastro. Myadel district center …
$126,990
Leave a request
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 112 m²
The pearl of Belarus, yeah. Naroch attracts millions of tourists, a unique nature reserve an…
$106,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Unique house in the heart of the national park: your perfect corner of nature! ❤️ For sale i…
$294,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Miadziel, Belarus
Cottage
Miadziel, Belarus
Area 223 m²
Buy a cottage among the lakes! Consider the sale for a subsidy and family capital! ❤️Monumen…
$78,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Myadzel District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go