Houses for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 309 m²
For sale on the shore of Lake Naroch (the first coastline) in the resort village of Naroch c…
$310,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
$75,000
House in Narach, Belarus
House
Narach, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale estate 2014 built, ready to live. The resort area. Lake Naroch and sanatorium Prioz…
$87,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
$44,000
House in Narach, Belarus
House
Narach, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy country house is sold in the picturesque ST “Robin”, adjacent to the resort village o…
$35,000
House in Svirski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svirski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale unique Manor for sale!  Myadel district, Svir village, Naberezhnaya village.   Nati…
$420,000
2 room house in Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer an excellent opportunity to buy a house in a picturesque ecologically clean place n…
$34,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
We offer a unique offer - two wonderful houses near the lake in Kuzmici. Minsk region., Myad…
$51,500
House in Svatki, Belarus
House
Svatki, Belarus
Area 73 m²
House for sale in Myadel district of Svatki, 1988 built.The house is built of ceramzit concr…
$25,000
Cottage in Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Paradise by two lakes: your new home surrounded by nature ❤️ Excellent house with all amenit…
$34,900
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place near Lake Naroch, 3 km from Kp. Naroch, Simone's. Mins…
$57,000
House in Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Modern cottage for round-the-year living in the village of Black with its exit to the wolf l…
$165,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
House for sale with a large plot with access to the stream and forest. ❤️House in a pictures…
$27,900
1 bedroom house in Knagininski selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Knagininski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a cozy one-storey log house in the picturesque village of Vytreski, located in t…
$7,000
Cottage in Zanarac, Belarus
Cottage
Zanarac, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Modern cozy smart home away from the bustle of the city in ag. Narrative.Smart home system: …
$100,000
House in Svatkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svatkauski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale a new, two-story, eco-labeled log house. The house is located in a picturesque plac…
$34,800
House in Svir, Belarus
House
Svir, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A plot of land for sale in Gp. Svir, on the street Soviet, 58.The plot of 12 acres in the ri…
$4,000
House in Zanaracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zanaracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
$6,600
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale a good house, on the shoreline of Lake Naroch in Cherevki! Minsk region., Myadelsky…
$50,000
Cottage in Miadziel, Belarus
Cottage
Miadziel, Belarus
Area 246 m²
Excellent cottage in Myadel with a picturesque view of Lake Myastro. Myadel district center …
$126,990
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
$57,000
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 112 m²
The pearl of Belarus, yeah. Naroch attracts millions of tourists, a unique nature reserve an…
$106,000
House in Miadziel, Belarus
House
Miadziel, Belarus
Area 60 m²
House for sale near Lake Myastro in Myadel!The house is logged, lined with brick! Four rooms…
$34,000
Cottage in Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Madzelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Unique house in the heart of the national park: your perfect corner of nature! ❤️ For sale i…
$294,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Harmonious and multifunctional house near the tourist complex House for sale in a unique co…
$121,900
House in Svatkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svatkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
$10,000
4 bedroom house in Narach, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a house in a picturesque agricultural town of Nar…
$79,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Narach, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
House in Narach, Belarus
House
Narach, Belarus
Area 234 m²
Three-level house built in 2009, located in the agro-town of Naroch. The area of the house i…
$79,000
1 bedroom house in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
A solid house is sold, on the coastline of Lake Naroch in the village of Cherevki!   Minsko…
$50,000
