Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Matykalski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Lot 8672. Residential house in Brest district.Call for more detailed information. Our custom…
$102,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Lot 8333. Residential house in Brest districtCall for more detailed informationOur customers…
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Skoki, Belarus
House
Skoki, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Lot 8652. Selling an excellent dacha at d. Skokie! Call for more detailed informationOur buy…
$27,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go