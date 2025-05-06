Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Maladzyechna
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 94 m²
House in a beautiful place with a gazebo, garage! ❤️A house with three living rooms, all com…
$70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Maladzyechna, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go