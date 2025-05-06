Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Maladzyechna
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 131 m²
The house in the city is completely ready to live!! ❤️ For sale a new house with a large gar…
$101,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 156 m²
For sale a good house in Molodechno, Radoshkovichskaya str. Excellent two-storey cozy house …
$119,900
Leave a request
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 94 m²
House in a beautiful place with a gazebo, garage! ❤️A house with three living rooms, all com…
$70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Two houses in the 4th district Molodechno ❤️ Do you want to live in a comfortable house in a…
$149,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 97 m²
For sale a unique one-storey house for year-round living in the city of Molodechno!The house…
$91,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Maladzyechna, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go