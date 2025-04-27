Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Horki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Horki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
2-room apartment in Gorki, Mogilev region!Station, 50.Spacious apartment 52.3/29.94/9.13, gl…
$34,900
4 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
Apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
Apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Part of the house in Bobruisk, an area of 63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and bathroom.…
$27,900
