Houses with garden for sale in Lida, Belarus

11 properties total found
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale 1 apartment in 4 apartment residential building on 3rd Kuibyshev street.The total a…
$12,900
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House for sale in the area of Sverdlov on the street. 1st Vilnius with a good plot, which co…
$17,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale 1 floor log house with attic floor. House built in 2005, completely burned. The hou…
$88,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 128 m²
House for sale on Poselkova 42, with a plot of 12.05 hundred.The total area is 128.2 square …
$21,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 221 m²
For sale a two-level residential house, a wooden brick, plastered, with two separate entranc…
$38,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Sale of 2k apartment in the house, two plots of land, household buildings, a gazebo in the y…
$11,700
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 212 m²
The house has large spacious rooms, large bright windows and high ceilings. Gas, water suppl…
$85,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house is built of large panels, insulated with 100 mm polystyrene foam and sheathed with…
$125,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A brick mansard type house is for sale in Youth. Total area of 100 m2, living 46 m2. All com…
$42,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 83 m²
For sale House with a large plot of 30 acres, on Victory Avenue. Nice location. Within walki…
$28,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale a wooden one-storey house with a monsard. The house is located on a plot of 6 acres…
$28,000
