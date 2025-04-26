Show property on map Show properties list
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 145 m²
House for sale in the Sverdlova area. Located on the street. 5 December. The house is large …
$37,999
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House for sale in the area of Sverdlov on the street. 1st Vilnius with a good plot, which co…
$17,500
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 214 m²
A mansard type house is for sale on Peschanaya Street (Tsarskoye Village). The house was bui…
$264,999
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale 1 floor log house with attic floor. House built in 2005, completely burned. The hou…
$88,999
Leave a request
Cottage in Lida, Belarus
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
Area 311 m²
On sale a modern, stylish cottage in a prestigious area, with a plot of 10 acres. The cottag…
$145,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
$55,700
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Description House for sale in the area of the hospital, 1970, built, wooden, covered with br…
$34,999
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 103 m²
The house is for sale, fully ready for year-round living.Main characteristics:- 3 bedrooms a…
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 77 m²
A residential house on Gerasimov Street (floor of the house) is for sale, completely ready f…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Your cozy corner in Lida, Shchedrin district! For sale is a residential brick house with an …
$26,999
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 221 m²
For sale a two-level residential house, a wooden brick, plastered, with two separate entranc…
$38,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 212 m²
The house has large spacious rooms, large bright windows and high ceilings. Gas, water suppl…
$85,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale one-story house in the Youth microdistrict. The house has 4 rooms and a kitchen. Ga…
$26,500
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 177 m²
An unfinished building of the house, near the 3rd Lake Lida. Spacious, with a garage for two…
$66,500
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house is built of large panels, insulated with 100 mm polystyrene foam and sheathed with…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A brick mansard type house is for sale in Youth. Total area of 100 m2, living 46 m2. All com…
$42,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale a wooden one-storey house with a monsard. The house is located on a plot of 6 acres…
$28,000
Leave a request

