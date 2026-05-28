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Residential properties with garden for sale in Lida, Belarus

;
apartments
33
houses
23
7 properties total found
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 62 m²
On Dzerzhinsky Street on a large plot of 10.26 acres among numerous thuya and decorative shr…
$26,500
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 176 m²
A functional residential building on the street is for sale. 1st Hasanovskaya ... Block bric…
$54,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 109 m²
House for sale near the city center with a plot of 15 acres. Advantages of home: The size of…
$30,900
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 61 m²
On Sloboda, down the street. Proletarian for sale good house with amenities, heating from a …
$39,000
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in Lida, Belarus
Lida, Belarus
Area 41 m²
1/2 share in the ownership of a residential house is sold. Central water and gas supply, loc…
$20,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Brick house for sale in Lida on Victory Avenue, 176. Spacious and reliable brick house with …
$28,000
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TekceTekce
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A brick mansard type house is for sale in Youth. Total area of 100m2, residential 46m2. All …
$37,000
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Properties features in Lida, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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