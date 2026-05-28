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Pool Residential properties for sale in Lida, Belarus

;
apartments
33
houses
23
1 property total found
in Lida, Belarus
Lida, Belarus
Area 41 m²
1/2 share in the ownership of a residential house is sold. Central water and gas supply, loc…
$20,000
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Properties features in Lida, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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