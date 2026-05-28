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  5. Garage

Residential properties with garage for sale in Lida, Belarus

;
apartments
33
houses
23
10 properties total found
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale one-story house in the Youth microdistrict. The house has 4 rooms and a kitchen. Ga…
$26,500
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 145 m²
House for sale in the Sverdlova area. Located on the street. 5 December. The house is large …
$37,900
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 176 m²
A functional residential building on the street is for sale. 1st Hasanovskaya ... Block bric…
$54,000
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in Lida, Klimko St.! Looking for a comfortable home in a great nei…
$45,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 61 m²
On Sloboda, down the street. Proletarian for sale good house with amenities, heating from a …
$39,000
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in Lida, Belarus
Lida, Belarus
Area 41 m²
1/2 share in the ownership of a residential house is sold. Central water and gas supply, loc…
$20,000
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TekceTekce
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
$64,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Description House for sale in the area of the hospital, 1970, built, wooden, covered with br…
$35,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A brick mansard type house is for sale in Youth. Total area of 100m2, residential 46m2. All …
$37,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Spacious residential house for sale in the Youth district. The total area is 93.1m2, 4 livin…
$65,000
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Properties features in Lida, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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