Warehouses for sale in Lahojsk District, Belarus

Warehouse 1 122 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 122 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 1 122 m²
For sale plot of 1 ha in Logoysky district (d. Svidno), 35 km from MKAD. Excellent location,…
$29,000
Warehouse 744 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Warehouse 744 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 744 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a plot with a permanent structure, located at the address: Minsk …
$180,000
