  Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Karelichy District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Karelichy District, Belarus

Mirski selski Savet
House in Karelichy, Belarus
House
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Capital for sale   one-story house (walls - timber, lined with a wagon) in the village of Ko…
$28,000
House in Luki, Belarus
House
Luki, Belarus
Area 97 m²
A brick house with high ceilings is sold, with two entrances. For permanent residence with d…
$11,200
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale a house with an area of 84.1 square meters on a plot of 25 acres in the city of .Mi…
$29,500
Properties features in Karelichy District, Belarus

