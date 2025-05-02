Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Karelichy District, Belarus

House in Luki, Belarus
House
Luki, Belarus
Area 97 m²
A brick house with high ceilings is sold, with two entrances. For permanent residence with d…
$11,200
House in Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Noble house in classical English style, next to Gp. The world is in Priluki. Grodno region.,…
$27,000
