Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Karelichy District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Karelichy District, Belarus

Mirski selski Savet
6
11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mir, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mir, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
Want a cozy apartment for your family – this is what you need! The apartment is located in t…
$10,500
Leave a request
House in Karelichy, Belarus
House
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Capital for sale   one-story house (walls - timber, lined with a wagon) in the village of Ko…
$28,000
Leave a request
House in Luki, Belarus
House
Luki, Belarus
Area 97 m²
A brick house with high ceilings is sold, with two entrances. For permanent residence with d…
$11,200
Leave a request
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale a house with an area of 84.1 square meters on a plot of 25 acres in the city of .Mi…
$29,500
Leave a request
4 room house in Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
"House Under the Sky"In the picturesque village of Priluki, in the arms of the Grodno region…
$27,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 263 m²
Operating business for sale - Agrostead "Mirnaya" in a picturesque corner of Belarus! Agro e…
$183,000
Leave a request
House in Turets, Belarus
House
Turets, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Large land plot (0.25 hectares) and a house with numerous farm buildings in the city of Ture…
$7,500
Leave a request
House in Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
In the picturesque Grodno region, in the Korelich district, among the endless fields and not…
$5,500
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
in the picturesque Grodno region, in the Korelich district, among the endless fields and not…
$5,500
Leave a request
House in Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Our two-storey house is an ideal solution for those who appreciate comfort and environmental…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Noble house in classical English style, next to Gp. The world is in Priluki. Grodno region.,…
$27,000
Leave a request

Property types in Karelichy District

houses

Properties features in Karelichy District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go