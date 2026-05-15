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  3. Kamianiucki sielski Saviet
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Residential properties with garden for sale in Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
houses
6
1 property total found
in Kamieniuki, Belarus
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Lot 8917. Part of the house in Belovezhskaya Forest.Call for more detailed informationOur cu…
$58,000
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Properties features in Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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