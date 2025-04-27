Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kalodziscanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Good location of the house in a modern cottage building. A quiet cozy street, near the bus s…
$324,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale bright, modern, high-quality, ready to live cottage in KolodishchiAll communication…
$330,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 337 m²
For sale a prestigious cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture wi…
$399,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale exclusive cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture with i…
$305,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale premium cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage village…
$345,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 229 m²
For sale is fully ready for permanent residence cottage in ag. Bellies.There is a possibilit…
$160,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 444 m²
The total area is 443.6 m2, including the living area of 191.2 m2, the attic of 120 m2 and t…
$450,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 379 m²
Spacious, cozy house near the forest is for sale, ag.Kolodyshchi, Panasyuka str. 12 minutes …
$385,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 108 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage of premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cot…
$269,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 275 m²
For sale a beautiful premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious cott…
$399,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
2-storey cottage is a cozy dwelling with spacious rooms, large windows, beautiful views of t…
$199,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
A gorgeous cottage with landscape design is waiting for you!For sale a beautiful cottage on …
$330,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go