Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kalodziscanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
20 properties total found
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Exclusive Futuristic new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pine forest o…
$650,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
House for sale in a closed cottage village Yasnaya Polyana!15 km from Minsk, Moscow directio…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
House for sale near the forest in the village of Lipova KolodaThe house is located in a secl…
$160,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 279 m²
Exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage for sale in the prestigious cottage v…
$450,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Premium class cottage is sold 100% ready with furniture to the prestigious cottage village "…
$300,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
In the agricultural town of Kolodishchi on the street. The gem is sold 2 unfinished houses (…
$185,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Good location of the house in a modern cottage building. A quiet cozy street, near the bus s…
$324,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Spacious modern house for sale in the picturesque garden partnership Solar Bor (near the ag.…
$175,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 337 m²
For sale a prestigious cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture wi…
$399,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
Modern cottage with bath, VIP location! ❤️Modern cottage 2018 with a bath complex, on a spac…
$530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 329 m²
For sale is a cottage of 329 square meters. m (with a basement of 86 square meters. m and a …
$349,990
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale premium cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage village…
$345,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 326 m²
For sale under construction cottage, high quality building (built for themselves). It's 15 a…
$180,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Exclusive Futuristic new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pine forest o…
$650,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Exclusive Futuristic new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pine forest o…
$650,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 379 m²
Spacious, cozy house near the forest is for sale, ag.Kolodyshchi, Panasyuka str. 12 minutes …
$385,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
A gorgeous cottage with landscape design is waiting for you!For sale a beautiful cottage on …
$330,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale exclusive premium cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture surrounded by woo…
$750,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go