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Residential properties with garden for sale in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
houses
11
4 properties total found
House in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a land plot in the village "Charovnitsa" Logoysky distric…
$14,974
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House in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
I will sell a house in Belarusian Switzerland, Logoysky district, D. Slizhino. Picturesque p…
$30,280
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House in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Built-in kitchen with imported equipment. Electric stove. Glass windows. In the living room …
$82,500
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Value OneValue One
in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Cozy house in the picturesque Logoischyna 35 minutes drive from MinskThe village of Zhabichi…
$67,993
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Properties features in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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