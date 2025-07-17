Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

3 properties total found
Hotel 1 563 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Hotel 1 563 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 563 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel complex at the address Grodno, Sovetskikh Pogranichnikov Street.
Price on request
Hotel 747 m² in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Hotel 747 m²
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 747 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique commercial building is for sale in Koshevniki.The total area of the building together with the land plot is 747 m².
$160,000
Hotel 814 m² in Navahrudak, Belarus
Hotel 814 m²
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 814 m²
Number of floors 3
Building for hotel, restaurant, museum in Novogrudok
$290,000
