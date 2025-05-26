Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Hrodna District, Belarus

Kapciouski sielski Saviet
3
11 properties total found
Commercial property 4 800 m² in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 4 800 m²
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 50
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Completion of the construction of a sanatorium complex with 50 rooms (108 seats). Land plot …
$3,27M
Manufacture 1 640 m² in Zytomlia, Belarus
Manufacture 1 640 m²
Zytomlia, Belarus
Area 1 640 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a former school building. d. Zhitomlya, st. School 6B. ( 18 km from Grodno ) Land…
$57,000
Shop 3 433 m² in Putryski, Belarus
Shop 3 433 m²
Putryski, Belarus
Area 3 433 m²
$1,10M
Commercial property 331 m² in Sapotskin, Belarus
Commercial property 331 m²
Sapotskin, Belarus
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale the former building of a water mill (in the style of half-timbered) in the town of …
$16,000
Restaurant 232 m² in Aziory, Belarus
Restaurant 232 m²
Aziory, Belarus
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a ready-made business in the center of the agro-town Ozhery, pl. Lenin, 15. The tot…
$68,000
Commercial property 331 m² in Sapotskin, Belarus
Commercial property 331 m²
Sapotskin, Belarus
Area 331 m²
At the mill, a stream flows, which flows into the Augustow Canal, and starts at the lower la…
$16,000
Commercial property 598 m² in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 598 m²
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 598 m²
Number of floors 1
A vacation database is offered for sale 14 km from the city of Grodno. It is located on the …
$270,000
Hotel 747 m² in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Hotel 747 m²
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 747 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique commercial building is sold in the village of Koshevniki. The total area of ​​the …
$200,000
Manufacture 2 300 m² in Novaja Hoza, Belarus
Manufacture 2 300 m²
Novaja Hoza, Belarus
Area 2 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Location: Grodno district, Nova Gozha (10 km from Grodno).The facility consists of three bui…
$250,000
Manufacture 1 640 m² in Zytomlia, Belarus
Manufacture 1 640 m²
Zytomlia, Belarus
Area 1 640 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent a former school building. d. Zhytomlya, st. School 6B. ( 18 km from Grodno ) Lan…
$57,000
Manufacture 1 351 m² in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 351 m²
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 351 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and administrative building in the area of Suvorov Street.The object consists of …
$378,000
Property types in Hrodna District

manufacture buildings
