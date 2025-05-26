Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Hrodna District, Belarus

Manufacture 1 640 m² in Zytomlia, Belarus
Manufacture 1 640 m²
Zytomlia, Belarus
Area 1 640 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a former school building. d. Zhitomlya, st. School 6B. ( 18 km from Grodno ) Land…
$57,000
Manufacture 2 300 m² in Novaja Hoza, Belarus
Manufacture 2 300 m²
Novaja Hoza, Belarus
Area 2 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Location: Grodno district, Nova Gozha (10 km from Grodno).The facility consists of three bui…
$250,000
Manufacture 1 640 m² in Zytomlia, Belarus
Manufacture 1 640 m²
Zytomlia, Belarus
Area 1 640 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent a former school building. d. Zhytomlya, st. School 6B. ( 18 km from Grodno ) Lan…
$57,000
Manufacture 1 351 m² in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 351 m²
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 351 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and administrative building in the area of Suvorov Street.The object consists of …
$378,000
