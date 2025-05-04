Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Homyel, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 106 m²
The total area is 106.4 square meters. Water is the central water supply. The sewers are loc…
$59,500
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale one-storey brick residential building 1976/1992 built, located on a plot of 7.7 hun…
$55,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Spacious modern house in the microdistrict of individual residential development "New Life".…
$100,000
