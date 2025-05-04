Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Homyel, Belarus

6 properties total found
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 106 m²
The total area is 106.4 square meters. Water is the central water supply. The sewers are loc…
$59,500
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 229 m²
House for sale on the street Orekhova in Kostyukovka, private sector. Preparedness of recons…
$42,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Half-house - 100% ready to live and equipped with all necessary furniture and appliances. To…
$55,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 324 m²
A landscaped 3-storey residential building with a new modern neat repair with a total area o…
$165,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 99 m²
On sale house 99.2 sq.m. on the street M. Lomonosov. (Kotchie) The house is new, completely …
$95,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 44 m²
The sale share is 49/100 in a brick house, Festivalnaya Street.Comfortable location from the…
$18,500
