Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rahachow
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Rahachow, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Rahachow, Belarus
Apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Part of a brick house (apartment) with a brick garage and a shed in the SHT area. The total …
$6,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/9
Two-bedroom apartment in the neighborhood "nine". The total area of 46.7 square meters + log…
$19,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Rahachow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
Looking for a cozy three-bedroom apartment in Rogachev? Take a look at this offer that might…
$27,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes