Residential properties for sale in Homyel District, Belarus

34 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ulukaue, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ulukaue, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious and bright two-bedroom apartment for sale at: ag. Ulukovie, Youth Street, 50. The h…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Micurynskaa, Belarus
House
Micurynskaa, Belarus
Area 45 m²
For sale dilapidated house on land: 0.1297 ha. In the agro-town of Michurinsk (Brilevo) Gome…
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
You have a great opportunity to buy a dacha 50 meters from the Gulf of the river Sozh, 20 me…
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A house for sale in R.P. Bolshevik.The house of 44.6 sq.m. is located on a plot of 14.5 acre…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Klimauka, Belarus
House
Klimauka, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale is a good, strong, cozy residential house with a huge territory of -25 acres, Klimo…
$14,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pakalubicki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pakalubicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 14 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments for sale in good residential condition on the fourth floor of the four-storey bri…
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Seuruki, Belarus
House
Seuruki, Belarus
Area 389 m²
For sale a large landscaped residential house in Sevruki at the address: Sevruki, Priozernay…
$99,000
Leave a request
House in Conkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Conkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a capital structure - a house, in an ecologically clean area of Polyana (Chenki). N…
$51,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Krasnaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Krasnaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer the ideal option of a cozy two-room apartment in ag. Red, Gomel district on the str…
$29,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Seuruki, Belarus
Cottage
Seuruki, Belarus
Area 141 m²
We present to your attention a beautiful, environmentally friendly house from a log house, b…
$93,000
Leave a request
House in Aromina, Belarus
House
Aromina, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Spacious residential house for sale in ag. Yeremino, Jubilee Street, with a total area of 78…
$41,700
Leave a request
House in Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Cozy country house for sale in ST Automobilist-7, with a total area of 35.4 sq.m. The house …
$14,900
Leave a request
House in Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
For sale comfortable, comfortable residential house (dacha) on the banks of the river Sozh, …
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Zabrauka, Belarus
House
Zabrauka, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Log house for sale in Zyabrovka (14 km from the city) The house has gas heating, PVC windows…
$28,000
Leave a request
House in Pakalubicy, Belarus
House
Pakalubicy, Belarus
Area 62 m²
If you want to live your dreams at home, this is your choice. A quiet and peaceful place, fa…
$20,700
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Karaneuka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Karaneuka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/5
It is offered to buy a 2-room apartment in the village of Korenevka. 5 km. From Gomel. Clean…
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Pakalubicy, Belarus
House
Pakalubicy, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale is a large brick house (Ag. Pokolyubici), has 4 living rooms, high ceilings, in add…
$42,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Conki, Belarus
Cottage
Conki, Belarus
Area 186 m²
A large house for sale at a sweet price in an elite quarter of individual residential develo…
$53,590
Leave a request
House in Markavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Markavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
For sale garden house ST Dikolovka-3, near the railway station "Dikolovka". The brick house …
$8,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 49 m²
The house is sold in a/g red. Great location: in the immediate vicinity of Gomel, a seven mi…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Ulukauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
For sale dacha in ST Iput-1 (Romanovichi) 20 minutes from Gomel. 10 minutes to the stop, nea…
$40,700
Leave a request
House in Sarpilauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sarpilauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
A good two-storey cottage is sold in the Gomel district, Bobovichsky S / S. The house is mad…
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
In CT "Chemik-2", on the street Solnechnaya, 51 (Tsykuny) for sale dacha. In the house on th…
$5,100
Leave a request
House in Conkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Conkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 283 m²
Cozy house for sale in a picturesque area!Welcome to your future home! We offer for sale a b…
$150,000
Leave a request
House in Pabeda, Belarus
House
Pabeda, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Victory over routine: your new home in the elite village of “Victory”!Imagine waking up in t…
$54,500
Leave a request
House in Careskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Careskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
In 10 kilometers from the city of Gomel, a dacha is sold in ST Harvest DSC on a land plot of…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Conkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Conkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in a picturesque corner of nature, in an ecologically clean place, in …
$45,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Novaa Milca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novaa Milca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Quiet and cozy apartment on the outskirts of Gomel! Good sound insulation in the apartment. …
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Pabeda, Belarus
House
Pabeda, Belarus
Area 275 m²
An oasis of luxury in the heart of Victory.Imagine: you wake up under the gentle rays of the…
$259,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Careskavicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Careskavicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Your attention is presented to a bright, cozy, spacious three-room apartment 15 km from the …
$25,000
Leave a request

