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Residential properties with garage for sale in Homyel, Belarus

;
apartments
58
houses
29
5 properties total found
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 59 m²
On sale one-storey log house with a total area of 69.1 square meters in the Soviet district …
$49,190
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House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 246 m²
House and garages for sale in GomelAddress: Gomel region, Gomel, Polesskaya str., 57AArea: 2…
$220,000
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House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Contract number with the agency 36/1 from 2026-03-30
$35,494
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House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 285 m²
Spacious 2-storey house in Gomel.If you are looking for a cozy and spacious apartment near t…
$111,609
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in Homyel, Belarus
Homyel, Belarus
Area 49 m²
On sale 43/100 shares of one-storey log house in the center of Gomel, Tsiolkovsky St., 18. T…
$39,510
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Properties features in Homyel, Belarus

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Cheap
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