  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Dzarzynski selski Savet
  Residential
  House
  Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Sale of a modern cottage in Shatila!Great layout of the house:First floor.large living room …
$150,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 475 m²
Great location of the house, near. Dzerzhinsk, 30 km away. From Minsk.   Near the site is a …
$156,500
House in Navelicy, Belarus
House
Navelicy, Belarus
Area 189 m²
For sale in a house in Nevelici.The house is blocky, bricked and insulated, the total thickn…
$190,000
House in Dziahilna, Belarus
House
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Urgent!! Hurry!!!Cozy, cool house waiting for a friendly family!!We offer you a wonderful of…
$89,000
