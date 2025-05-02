Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzarzynski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Sale of a modern cottage in Shatila!Great layout of the house:First floor.large living room …
$150,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go