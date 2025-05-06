Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chervyen District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

Cerven
9
Smilavicki selski Savet
3
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Clean and well-groomed, cozy and warm 3rd apartment in the best area of Cherven on Barykin S…
$44,990
