  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hacezynski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 217 m²
Near Minsk, a good cottage is sold in a quiet, cozy and picturesque place.15 minutes to the …
$149,000
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Stylish modern cottage with a land plot of 20 acres per.Bird (Khatezhino), st.Field, Grodno …
$150,000
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Precinct 2 houses. At home, close to the forest, complete silence. Good neighbors.One house …
Price on request
Cottage in Staroe Salo, Belarus
Cottage
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 197 m²
New house in Old Selo, 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, Khatezhinsky S/SThe building area of 315…
$214,900
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Cottage for sale for a large family, located on a plot of 18 acres, in private ownership, 9 …
$124,900
Properties features in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

