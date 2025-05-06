Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garden for sale in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Precinct 2 houses. At home, close to the forest, complete silence. Good neighbors.One house …
Price on request
Cottage in Staroe Salo, Belarus
Cottage
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 197 m²
New house in Old Selo, 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, Khatezhinsky S/SThe building area of 315…
$214,900
