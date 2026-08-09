Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Residential
  5. Garden

Residential properties with garden for sale in Brest, Belarus

;
apartments
734
houses
284
11 properties total found
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Buying this object, the buyer does not pay the agency commission!Spacious residential house …
$265,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Lot 7029. House for sale on Dubrovka. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the photo…
$79,800
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Lot 9708.Call for more detailed informationOn sale one-storey residential building built in …
$85,075
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Lot 9725. Cottage in the Red CourtCall for more detailed informationIn Brest housing in this…
$245,015
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 170 m²
Lot 8865. Cottage in Novy Kozlovichi. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the photo…
$150,105
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Object Code 13025: Buying this object You're not paying the agency a commission! We will hel…
$212,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 193 m²
We work for the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay a commission! On sale one-storey r…
$122,520
Leave a request
in Brest, Belarus
Brest, Belarus
Area 78 m²
We work for the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay a commission!Apartment for sale in…
$75,000
Leave a request
in Brest, Belarus
Brest, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Lot. 9236 Dedicated apartment in a blocked house on Rechitsa Sign up for viewing by number i…
$73,062
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 199 m²
We work for the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay a commission! In the city of Brest…
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 435 m²
Lot 8339. Residential house in the Kovalyovo microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed i…
$142,585
Leave a request

Properties features in Brest, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go