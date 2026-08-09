Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Residential
  5. Garage

Residential properties with garage for sale in Brest, Belarus

;
apartments
734
houses
284
22 properties total found
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Buying this object, the buyer does not pay the agency commission!Spacious residential house …
$265,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Lot 7029. House for sale on Dubrovka. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the photo…
$79,800
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 325 m²
Lot 9281. Sale of a large house mkrn. Heather. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at …
$168,000
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Lot 9708.Call for more detailed informationOn sale one-storey residential building built in …
$85,075
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Lot 9725. Cottage in the Red CourtCall for more detailed informationIn Brest housing in this…
$245,015
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Object Code 13025: Buying this object You're not paying the agency a commission! We will hel…
$212,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 193 m²
We work for the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay a commission! On sale one-storey r…
$122,520
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
We work for the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay a commission! In micro. individual…
$310,000
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 235 m²
Lot 9787. Big house for sale, mkrn. Kievka. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the…
$267,134
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Object code 11326: We will help with loans, family capital, the sale of your property to buy…
$87,000
Leave a request
in Brest, Belarus
Brest, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Lot 9559. A townhouse sale in Brest. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the photo,…
$131,559
Leave a request
in Brest, Belarus
Brest, Belarus
Area 78 m²
We work for the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay a commission!Apartment for sale in…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
Lot 9786. Residential house on Kievka.Call for more detailed information*The price is indica…
$85,755
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 121 m²
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! A reside…
$67,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Lot 8973. House for sale on the 1st Wereskova. Sign up to view the first number listed in th…
$120,632
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 332 m²
House. Vychulki. Code: 14920СНБ – 332.2 m.q., total – 217.5 m.q., residential – 105.3 sq.m. …
$202,500
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Lot 9778. Selling a private apartment building. Tape monolithic foundation with a reserve fo…
$150,684
Leave a request
in Brest, Belarus
Brest, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Lot. 9236 Dedicated apartment in a blocked house on Rechitsa Sign up for viewing by number i…
$73,062
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 199 m²
We work for the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay a commission! In the city of Brest…
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 73 m²
We work from the owner! When buying this item, you don't pay a commission to the agency! We …
$92,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Lot 9033. Call for more detailed informationOn sale one-storey residential building built in…
$118,594
Leave a request
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 435 m²
Lot 8339. Residential house in the Kovalyovo microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed i…
$142,585
Leave a request

Properties features in Brest, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go